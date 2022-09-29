Man held for stabbing another to death at park in Harola area

noida: A man has been arrested by Noida's phase-I police for allegedly stabbing another man at a park in Harola area on the intervening night of September 26 and 27. Police said that after committing crime, the accused took away victim's Aadhaar card in order to hide his identity and also changed his clothes.



According to police, the incident took place at Mahila Park in Harola around 2 am on Tuesday. The accused identified as Rajendra Thapa, a resident of New Ashok Nagar, has been arrested for killing Mintu Singh, a native of Bihar, a senior cop informed.

"An information of murder was received and teams were formed to investigate the case. Police identified the suspect through CCTV footage captured by a nearby camera and began tracing him. He was arrested from near Labour Chowk in Harola on Tuesday night while the t-shirt which the accused was wearing at the time of the incident and knife that was used in the crime have been recovered," Ashutosh Dwivedi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said.

The officer further informed that the accused is a ragpicker and used to sleep in the park where the incident took place. "On the night of incident when he came to sleep, he found Mintu already sleeping there and in a fit of anger he stabbed him multiple times in an inebriated condition," Dwivedi said.

"Police have also come to know that the accused used to commit pity crimes in nearby areas, and a couple of days before the incident, he was also seen stealing a domestic gas cylinder from a house in Harola area," the officer further

added.

Police said that the accused has been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC on the basis of complaint filed by victim's son. "He was produced before the court and sent to jail on Wednesday," police said.