Man held for sexually harassing woman in J0r Bagh Metro station

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of a woman at a Delhi Metro station, police said on Wednesday.



The accused has been identified as Manav Aggarwal, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur here, they said, adding he had fled to Nepal after the incident and had recently applied for anticipatory bail.

The incident took place on June 2 at Delhi Metro's Jor Bagh station on the Yellow Line. The woman had taken to Twitter to narrate her ordeal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said, The accused fled to Nepal on June 4 after he came to know about the incident through media. He also applied for anticipatory bail during that period.

In a series of tweets, the woman had claimed that on June 2 she was travelling in a Delhi Metro train on the Yellow Line when a stranger approached her and sought her help for locating an

address.

After helping him, she got off the train and sat on a platform to book a cab. The accused again approached her and asked about the address further, she had claimed.

This time when she tried to help him, the accused flashed his private part, she had alleged.

The woman had also alleged that a 'policeman' standing on the platform did not

help her.

According to police, the incident was noticed through Twitter. The victim, a resident of Gurgaon, was contacted and she stated that while she was travelling from Huda City Centre to Jor Bagh Metro Station on June 2, she faced an incident of sexual harassment.

During travel in the metro, a man enquired from her about the way to Delhi University. She de-boarded at Jor Bagh where the man also de-boarded and followed her on the platform on the pretext of verifying the address, a senior police officer said.

While she was sitting on the bench at the platform, the person again showed her a file on the pretext of verifying the address. When she was trying to see the file, he thrust his private part on her face, the officer said.

Thereafter, a case was registered at INA Metro police station, police said.