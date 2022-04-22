Man held for sexually harassing colleague, threatening to kill her

noida: Noida police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a 22-yea-old colleague in Noida for the last two year, officials said on Thursday. Cops said that the accused had also made a fake account of the victim on Facebook and kept sending her maligning images to her relatives and friends.



According to police, the accused has been identified as Mukesh, a native of Mainpuri district, currently residing in Gejha village in Sector 93 Noida. The complainant told police that the accused had maligned her images with intentions to defame her.

"The accused had been calling me from different numbers and abusing me. Last year on October 10, he had misbehaved and sexually assaulted me as well while I was walking on the road following which I had made a call to the helpline number. A couple of days later, I had also filed a complaint with DCP (women safety) Vrinda Shukla in this regard," the complainant stated.

Police said that they received a complaint against Mukesh on Wednesday and a case was registered under section 354a (for sexual harassment), 504(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace and 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section of IT Act.

"In the complaint, the accused had also mentioned that he had threatened to kill her. We have arrested the accused on Thursday. He was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody," Rajeev Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 39 police station said.