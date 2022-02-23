Man held for robbing Rs 20L, SUV

New Delhi: A 35-year-old protective service officer (PSO) of a businessman was arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 20 lakh and an SUV of his employer in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar area, police said. The accused has been identified as Nikhil Goswami, a resident of Raj Nagar in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.



On February 15, one Manoj Jain informed the police that his PSO Goswami had decamped with his Rs 20 lakh cash and SUV from near Shastri Nagar metro station. Jain's driver Vipin Kumar told the police that his employer had asked him to accompany Goswami to Pitampura to collect Rs 20 lakh from a person.

The investigation led the police to a house at Raj Nagar in Ghaziabad, where they found the SUV. However, the flat was locked from outside, the officer said.