Man held for raping stepdaughter

gurugram: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his minor step daughter and threatening to kill her in Gurugram on Saturday.



According to police, the girl's mother filed a complaint against the accused where she said some time after her husband died six years ago, she had married the accused, who is a native of Nepal. For the past few years, they have been staying in a rented accommodation with their four children.

"He does not do any work. On Thursday at 8.30 pm, when I returned from work, my 11-year-old daughter told me that he had sexually assaulted her. She said that he had threatened to kill her if she told anyone. When I confronted him, he threatened me," said the girl's mother, who works as a domestic worker.

The doctor, who examined the victim, confirmed that she had been raped. Police said the girl was provided counselling by child welfare committee officials. A police officer said, "The accused was arrested on Saturday. He was produced in a district court and sent to judicial custody."

An FIR was registered under section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation), said police.