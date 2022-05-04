Man held for raping, killing teenage girl in North Delhi

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in north Delhi's Narela area, police said.



The accused has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, they said.

The police said a case of kidnapping had been registered on February 15 after receiving a complaint from the girl's father, a resident of a village in Narela.

On February 19, a man named Rahul Rai, who runs a business of making covers of nail polish bottles in the same village, told the police that after coming back from Jhansi, when he opened his shop, foul smell was coming from inside it.

A labourer named Sunil who used to work with him was also missing, Rai told the police.

The police searched the shop where the partially decomposed body of the girl was found under a heap of cow dung cakes kept in gunny bags, the officer said.

During investigation, a man named Ram Sacche alias Sachin was arrested from the outskirts of the village on February 20 while trying to escape to Mumbai, police said.

Interrogation revealed that he along with Sunil consumed alcohol on February 12 at Metro Vihar and planned to call the teenage girl, police said.

The accused called the girl, raped her and then strangulated her to death, police said.

The police later got a tip-off that Sunil would come to meet someone and accordingly laid a trap, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

On Tuesday, after spotting the accused, the police asked him to stop but he kept running. The police asked him to surrender but the accused took out a pistol and fired at the police, the DCP said.

The police also fired and one bullet hit on his leg, following which he was nabbed, Yadav said.

The accused has confessed that he along Sacche had raped and murdered the girl and dumped the body in the shop, police said.