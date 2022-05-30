Man held for raping girl on pretext of job interview

New Delhi: An owner of a furniture showroom in CR Park has been booked for allegedly raping a girl on the pretext of a job interview, police said on Sunday.



The accused, who has links to a political party, is on the run but police is looking into the matter. The victim, who lives in East Delhi's Shakurpur, had been looking for a job for a long time.

She searched on the internet and found an opening at the furniture showroom in CR Park. She applied for the job online and was called for an interview. In the FIR, the victim alleged that when she reached the showroom, she was raped by the owner. The victim later on approached the Delhi Police, after which she was taken to a government hospital where rape was established in her medical examination.