Man held for raping 17-yr-old minor girl

new delhi: Noida police has arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in Chaura village under Sector 24 police station jurisdiction, officials said on Wednesday. Cops said that the two were in a relationship from the past several months.



According to the police, the accused has been identified as Rajkumar, a native of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh who currently lived in Chaura village.

Police lodged an FIR on the basis of complaint filed by victim's father. He told police that his daughter has been raped by the accused. "The man told police that his daughter was unwell and was taken to the hospital. After her check up, the doctors told the family that the minor girl was pregnant. The girl narrated about the incident to her family," Amit Kumar, SHO of Sector 24 police station said.

The family alleged that the accused had threatened their daughter and told her that she'll have to face the consequences if she told anyone about the incident. A case under was registered," Kumar added.