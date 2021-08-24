Man held for rape on pretext of marriage

New Delhi: A 38-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage in the Sultanpuri area. Police said, on August 23, they received a PCR call regarding an allegation of rape. The 28-year-old victim came to Sultanpuri police station and gave a written complaint.

The woman wrote that she was physically and sexually harassed by one Irfan. "The medical examination of the victim was conducted and counselling was done," the official said.



The woman further told police that Irfan was her friend and after her divorce, the accused established regular relations with her on the pretext of marriage.



"He also threatened her that police can't touch him and he was very close to local MLA," official said. On the statement of the victim, an FIR under relevant sections was registered. During the investigation, accused Irfan was arrested.

