Man held for posting morphed pic of UP CM, BSP chief

noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly posting objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati on Facebook.



According to police, the accused was identified as Amir Khan, a resident of Dayanatpur village under Jewar police station limits. Police was informed by a Twitter user along with the screenshot of the morphed picture and officials were tagged in it.

The post was shared on March 13 which had a morphed image of the UP CM and Mayawati dressed up as bride and bridegroom and making a wedding pose. Police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case with the local Jewar police.

"A case under IPC sections 152B (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 505(2) (public mischief) and under provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered against the accused. With the help of surveillance and technical team, the man was zeroed down near the Sabota underpass on Tuesday morning and arrested," Umesh Bahadur, SHO of Jewar police station said.

Police said that Khan worked a daily wage construction worker.