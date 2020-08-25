Man held for posing as RPF constable to traffick drugs

New Delhi: A 26-year-old science graduate posing as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable only to traffick drugs to another state, was arrested from New Delhi railway station here.

According to police on August 24, the accused, identified as Rohit Kumar was arrested with 72.5kg ganja packed in an iron box, trolley bags at the New Delhi Railway Station. "He had brought the contraband substance from Vishakhapatnam and was arrested while deboarding the Bhubaneswar-Rajdhani express and leaving the Railway Station," one official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said on August 24 at about 11.35 AM, a police team was on patrolling duty at New Delhi Railway Station keeping a watch on the passengers coming out of the trains. The team noticed a huge black trunk being carried by a hired coolie. The accompanying man was carrying two bags.

"Apparently, it looked like a person from force having this luggage, because the army, police personnel or the personnel from Paramilitary Forces usually carry their belongings in such huge trunks. However, with the sheer presence of mind, the team noticed that nothing was written on the box. Usually, the name and other details of the personnel are mentioned on the box for easy identification during movement in groups," he said.

On suspicion, he was stopped and questioned about his credentials. He produced his identity card which mentioned him as Rohit Kumar, working as a constable in RPF and the card was issued from Allahabad. Not satisfied with this, he was further questioned about his journey for which he replied that he was going to Gwalior on transfer. But contrary to his reply, the train ticket showed his journey from another state raising sufficient doubts. He was told to open the luggage but his reluctance confirmed something dubious.

As per the official, the accused because of his physical demeanour, built and the distinct short haircut could easily disguise himself as a member of the disciplined force. He used to carry the consignment in the big iron box which is typically used by the army men and police force. He has been a member of an inter-state gang operating in several states, officials said.

The accused is a science graduate. In 2018, he worked as a train attendant with Vibgyor company and served in Andhra Express, Jammu Rajdhani and Dibrugarh Rajdhani and during this time he came in contact with one trafficker and was attracted to the easy money and started working as a drug handler. His experience in Railways and interaction with Railway Police personnel helped him in minutely observing the activities and then disguising himself.