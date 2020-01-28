Man held for pelting stones at cops and SDM of Jewar

Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested one person among the 34 farmers who were named in an FIR for pelting stone on police and administrative officials in which SDM Jewar along with a few other cops were injured when they had gone to Rohi village for land acquisition and providing compensation to farmers for Jewar airport on Monday.



According to police, the arrested peron has been identified as Ravi Sharma, a native of Danayatpur village in Jewar area.

On Monday morning, the district administration has set up a camp in Rohi village to provide compensation to farmers, lands of whose was acquired for the construction of Jewar Green Field airport. However, some disgruntled elements who are already contesting their case in High Court for increased compensation and were not the owners of land which was being transferred during the camp resorted to stone pelting.

During the stone pelting incident SDM Gunja Singh, and five other cops sustained injuries. Those pelting stones also vandalised a few cars. Immediately the local public and police force from Jewar area came to the spot and pacified them.

"Following the incident, a complaint was received at Jewar police station naming 34 persons and 25 unidentified. An FIR under IPC sections of rioting and other relevant sections was registered. Police checked CCTV footage of the area and identified an accused who was arrested on early Tuesday morning. We are looking for other persons who have been booked and more arrests in the case will be made soon," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, DCP, GB Nagar.