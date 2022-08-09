Man held for opening fire, injuring 3 kids during birthday celebration
New Delhi: A man was arrested for allegedly opening fire and injuring three children whom he had asked not to play on the street during a birthday party in northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.
The accused has been identified as Aamir alias Hamza (22(, a resident of New Seelampur. He works as a casual labour and had been involved previously in another case, they said.
The incident took place on August 6 while the accused was attending a function organised by a man named Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, police said.
After receiving information about the firing incident, the police rushed to the spot and found that the injured children had already been shifted to the JPC hospital by their parents and locals, a senior police officer said. The complainant Wasim told the police that with a pistol in his hand, Aamir had started scolding the children for playing on the street and asked them to leave, he said.
When Wasim noticed this, he had a heated argument with Aamir following which the accused fired a bullet, police said.
"The bullet rebounded and the three children, aged between 7-13 years, sustained injuries. After firing the bullet, Aamir fled the spot," the officer said.
All the injured children are out of danger now, police said. A case was registered, he said.
