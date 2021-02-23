Man held for murder of teen who refused to marry him

new delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of a minor girl in Rohini's Begumpur area, police said on Monday. Laik Khan had allegedly killed Neetu due to her refusal to marry him, police had said. Khan was absconding since Friday when the 17-year-old victim's body was found at her house in Begum Vihar, police said.



Police said the incident took place on Friday and police received information about it around 9.30 pm from the hospital.

According to police, the deceased earlier used to live with her family in the Bawana area and Khan was her neighbour there. However, they shifted to the Begumpur area around one year ago. Laik, who was their neighbour earlier, used to visit them often at their new home. He came to visit them on Friday also and had a plan to have dinner with them, the police said.

The victim's brother and cousin went out to buy some grocery items. When they returned, they saw Laik locking the house and rushing out of the area.