Man held for killing woman to get out of illicit relationship

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have worked out a blind murder case within 24 hours where the accused person was arrested after conducting several raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.



"On Thursday, a PCR call was received at Mohan Garden police station regarding a dead body near Lal Farm. Local police reached the spot and found the body of an unknown lady who had been strangulated using her own chunni. Accordingly, a case U/s 302/201 IPC was registered at PS Mohan Garden. Later, the victim was identified. She belongs to Uttar Pradesh and came to Delhi one week ago to meet her sister-in-law," police said.

Based on specific information, the accused person was identified as Ajay, a resident of Shahjahanpur of UP. Police also confirmed that the accused was arrested by the Dwarka district police after conducting several raids in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The accused was allegedly in an illicit relationship with the deceased and he murdered to get rid of her as the deceased started blackmailing him.

"The team started analysing CCTV footage near the spot and the CDR of the victim. Based on technical and manual surveillance, the team zeroed on Ajay who was in an illicit relationship with the victim...Finally, he was nabbed from Uttam Nagar. The mobile phone of the victim and the clothes worn by the accused at the time of the commission of the crime have been recovered from his instance," police said.

During interrogation, it is revealed that the accused is an e-rickshaw puller. He came in contact with the victim one year ago, and since then they have been in a relationship. In the last few days, the victim started demanding money from him and also threatened him to implicate him in a false case. Thereafter, the accused made a plan to murder the woman.