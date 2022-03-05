Man held for killing live-in partner, says also killed her husband in 2018

gurugram: The Gurugram police arrested a man in connection with murder of his live-in partner. The victim, Kamala, woman was found murdered at her house in Kanhai Colony in Gurugram on March 1. She was strangled to death, police said.



Following this incident, the accused, Surender, was on the run. On Thursday night, the Gurugram police was able to arrest Surender from Sushant Lok.

Surender is a contractual labourer, who was arrested near Gold Souk Mall. According to the police, Surender said that on Tuesday evening, he had had a fight with Kamla over managing the finances of the room where they used to live as tenants. He strangled Kamala to death before fleeing the spot.

As per police, Surender confessed to not only killing Kamala but also her husband in 2018 in Mundela Kalan in South-West Delhi.

On the complaint of Kamala's son, Mahesh, the Gurugram police registered a case. "Surender was unhappy with Kamala as he was repeatedly taunted for not managing enough finances for the household. He, therefore, murdered Kamala. We will be coordinating with the Delhi Police with regard to Surender's previous crime of murdering Kamala's husband," Inspector Preet Pal ACP (Crime) said.