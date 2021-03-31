Man held for killing CA in Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a chartered accountant in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar during a suspected robbery bid, police said on Tuesday. Jai Kumar Singh, who has been previously involved in nine other criminal cases, was arrested from Sarai Rohilla on Sunday, they said. Anil Aggarwal and his wife Anju visited their under-construction house in Adarsh Nagar after morning walk on March 16. When they were standing on the ground floor, the accused wearing a helmet came inside the house and fired at Anil Aggarwal before fleeing from the spot on his scooty. The victim suffered a bullet injury near his neck and was declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.



On the basis of a statement of his wife, a case was registered under IPC Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act. "During investigation, our teams found out that a person wearing a helmet was noticed following Aggarwal and his wife on a scooty on the day of the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.