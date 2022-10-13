Man held for killing another after tiff

greater noida: A man has been arrested by the police from Surajpur area of Greater Noida for allegedly killing a man after hitting his head with a stick following an argument on late Tuesday night. Police is looking for one more accused involved in the incident and is absconding at the moment.



According to police, the information of murder was conveyed around 7:30 am on Wednesday from village Lakhnawali in Surajpur area. Police reached the spot and found a man lying in a pool of blood who was identified as Moolchand (50), a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

Police investigated the case and found that the deceased used to work at a local person's farm in Lakhnawali village for nearly past thirty years and look after animals. He was an alcoholic person and used to drink liquor daily with some of his friends who worked as

labourers.

"Another servant living at farm conveyed information to police and he told us that there were two other persons present in night along with the deceased and all had drinks together. It looks like an argument broke out between them and both the men hit deceased in his head with a stick and fled the spot," Avdhesh Kumar, Station House Officer of Surajpur police station said.

While police managed to nab one of the two accused identified as Rajendra, a native of Orissa, another accused involved in incident is absconding.