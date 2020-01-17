Man held for killing 2 over money dispute
New Delhi: A 28-year-old man involved in a double murder case was arrested near Shahbad Dairy. Police said that one sophisticated 7.65 mm pistol along with 4 live rounds was recovered from him.
Police said that the reason behind the murder was a money dispute. Police identified the accused as Vikram Rathi, a resident of Gurugram. He was arrested by the team of AHTU on the basis of information that he would be coming to Shahbad Dairy.
"A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed," police said.
Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) BK Singh said that Rathi disclosed that in August 2019, he had an altercation with some persons in a Gym in Sector-10, Gurugram.
"After the altercation, he had left the gym only to return with a pistol to kill his opponent. He was, however, caught and handed over to the police," said Singh. A case was registered against him and he spent some time in Bhondsi jail.
On January 5, accused and his associate shot dead two persons Vaidya Sohan Lal and Ram Mehar Sharma in Barabanki.
The attack was captured on CCTV footage on a nearby Dharamshala. While returning from Barabanki, their car met with an accident and the accused persons had to abandon the vehicle on the road.
"This was a contract killing arranged from inside the Bhondsi Jail. Vaidya Sohan Lal ran an Ayurveda medicine practice in Barabanki and Lucknow, UP. Ram Mehar was his assistant. Both were killed because of a money dispute," police said.
