Man held for kidnapping, killing landlord's son

ghaziabad: A man has been arrested by the Ghaziabad police in connection with the kidnapping and murder case of a 14-year-old boy from Loni border area. Police said that the accused kidnapped his landlord's son and demanded ransom money worth Rs 20 lakh. He along with his accomplices murdered the boy and dumped the body in a river when the demands were not fulfilled.



According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Furkhan (45), a native of Meerut district. Police had earlier arrested seven more people in connection with the incident, however, they are yet to recover the body of the victim even seven months after the incident.

The police had received a missing complaint from the victim Anas's family on August 13.

Based on investigations, police detained some suspects who revealed the police that Furkhan along with his accomplices kidnapped the child and demanded Rs 20 lakh as ransom money.

"The accused people strangled the boy after the family failed to fulfil the demands. They dumped the body into Ganga river near Khatauli area while the wallet and Aadhar card of the victim was also recovered by police. The accused has been sent to jail after producing before the court, police teams are still working to recover the body of the victim," a senior police officer said.