Man held for impersonating police official in Gurugram
gurugram: A man was arrested in a village here for impersonating an assistant sub-inspector (ASP) of police, officials said on Sunday.
Pramod Nayak of Gurugram's Rajiv Nagar was nabbed in Bhangrola village on Saturday.
He was wearing a Haryana Police uniform and had a fake identity card, two PAN cards and a debit card on him, they said.
According to the police, Nayak was earlier posted as a Class IV employee at the Pataudi police station but was sacked.
As per a complaint filed by Bhangrola village resident Balkishan, he met Nayak on Friday evening and he introduced himself as an ASI posted at the Kherki Daula police station.
An FIR was registered against the accused
