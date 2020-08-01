Man held for forging will of deceased

new delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested a 51-year-old man for creating false and forged will of a deceased woman to grab her properties worth more than 20 crores and a fixed deposit of 50 lakhs.

Police identified the accused as Arvind Dhingra, who lives in South Extension area of South Delhi. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said that the complainant in the case, Sanjay Dewan, (Administrator General and Official Trustee, Govt. of NCT of Delhi) reported that in January, 2014, one Krishna Khanna (64) was admitted to Saket based hospital with heart problems and died on January 24, 2014, during the treatment. "Krishna Khanna was the owner of several properties situated at prime locations of Delhi and left no legal heir behind her. Accused persons in conspiracy with each other created false and forged document with the intention to grab her properties," he said.

"An application to release the alleged original will, executed by Krishna Khanna was filed before the Ld Court. Delhi Police succeeded in getting the purported forged will from the Court and was sent to forensic examination and found that the signature of deceased on the will in question was forged," the

official said.