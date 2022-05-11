Man held for firing shots at 2 brothers

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has claimed to work out the shocking roadside firing incident in the crowded Subhash Nagar area where three assailants brazenly fired indiscriminately at an Innova car and grievously injured two persons a couple of days back, the police informed on Tuesday.



According to the officials they have arrested a sharpshooter of the infamous Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri gang identified as Paras aka Ansh Bohemia (20) a resident of the Dabri area of Dwarka district.

The arms and ammunition and a scooty have also been recovered which was used in the crime, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Special Cell Rajiv Ranjan Singh mentioned.

During enquiries and analysis of video footage of the incident, it was revealed that one of the assailants was Paras aka Ansh Bohemia who has a previous criminal record and has recently been released from central jail. During the investigation, it was also revealed that the accused Paras is a sharpshooter of gangsters Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri, who are running in Judicial Custody in the MCOCA Case.

Due to their old enmity between Salman Tyagi and Ajay Chaudhary, ex-chairman of Keshopur Sabji Mandi, they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ajay Chaudhary. Two more accused persons are still at large and the police are raiding some places to find the absconding accused, an official also added.