Man held for encroaching on govt land, building 38 flats

new delhi: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested one 56-year-old man for involvement in a conspiracy and encroaching government land and construction of 38 flats over it.



As per police version, they have registered one case on a complaint of the then Principal

Secretary-cum-Divisional Commissioner (GNCT). It was reported that an unauthorized apartment block in the name of 'Neelakanth Apartment' came up on the evacuee property in village Chhatarpur and flats have been sold to the general public.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) OP Mishra said during investigation it emerged that the accused person got executed the sale documents of two plots in village Chhatarpur, from one Diler Singh and his brother one Kulwant Singh. One of the plots was owned by one Pritam Kaur and another plot by one Bola Singh.

"The accused Diler Singh on the strength of forged general power of attorney (GPA) purportedly executed by his aunt Pritam Kaur sold the land to one Rajesh Dhir and further transferred to builders without any demarcation of the properties," he said. Taking benefit of non-demarcation, the alleged builders occupied the adjacent plots and illegally and constructed apartments and sold to victims, the general public.

"Two other accused persons namely Jagbir Singh and Ganesh Kumar who sold the flats and executed sale documents in favour of buyers have already been arrested in the present case," police said.