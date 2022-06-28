Man held for duping school teacher

new delhi: A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a school teacher on the pretext of getting his son admitted to a government medical college, police said on Monday.



The accused has been identified as Vikas Paras from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. He holds a PhD degree from an Uttarakhand-based university. He got several fake documents and identity cards made in the name of Ashish Jaiswal, a resident of Kolkata, they said.

Paras was arrested in connection with a complaint lodged by a government school teacher, Inder Kumar Roy, who had contacted the accused to get his son admitted to a medical college, the police said.

According to the complainant, his son Shivam Roy could not get admission in MBBS due to his low score in NEET 2019-2020. In December 2020, he came in contact with Jaiswal, Rohan Singh and Rohit who promised to get his son admitted to Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College through government nominee quota.

The accused demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant as a donation for the seat. To convince Roy and gain his trust, they also made calls to him and his son from landline numbers of Maulana Azad Medical College and Medical Council of India, a senior police official said.

The accused also sent emails to Roy and his son from the official email id of the Medical Council of India, he said.

Later, Roy transferred Rs 20 lakh to Jaiswal's bank account. However, after receiving the money, the accused switched off their mobile phones and went underground, he added.