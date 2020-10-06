Man held for duping pvt bank of nearly Rs 100 lakh

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly obtaining various loans under forged documents and duping ICICI bank of close to Rs 100 lakhs.



According to police, the accused, one Rajesh, procured everything from auto car loans, personal loans to credit cards under two companies set up by him, of which one was under a fake name and the other was original.



After the bank filed a case, a police team initiated investigation and through technical surveillance managed to apprehend the accused from his hideout. During sustained interrogation, he allegedly disclosed that he opened two firms, one UAI Services by his fake name and Mindtree by his real name, and its employees obtained various loans from the bank through fake PAN and AADHAR cards.

