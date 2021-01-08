Man held for duping people by posing as Health Ministry official and AIIMS doctor

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested one Devender Kumar Mishra for posing as a Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry and an Assistant Professor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, officials here said, adding that they first found about Mishra on December 28, when they received information of a "doctor" duping people.



During the probe, Mishra was apprehended from Central Delhi.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shibesh Singh said fake identity cards of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, AIIMS,

SS Medical College, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) bearing a photograph of Mishra were recovered from his possession.

DCP (crime) Bhisham Singh said Mishra came to Delhi in 2008 and started a blood collection centre at Vinod Nagar in Laxmi Nagar, East Delhi, where he used to collect blood samples for different labs, but due to losses in business, he backed out and closed his sample collection centre.

As per the DCP, he started liaisoning using his contacts built while running the sample collection centre and posing as senior bureaucrats and as a doctor of prestigious hospitals to cheat gullible people to earn a quick buck.

"He approached DM, Aligarh for issuing a gun License. In 2016, the accused opened a clinic at Paliya, Lakhimpur Kheri, where he claimed to be a doctor at the said clinic and was using his forged identity card of AIIMS to cheat the innocent public," the DCP said.