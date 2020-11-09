Man held for duping over 30 traders of more than Rs 7 crore

new delhi: A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly cheating over 30 businessmen and traders in Delhi and other regions of more than Rs 7 crore, police said on Sunday, identifying the accused as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Palam Vihar in south-west Delhi.



According to police, Kumar and his associates used to give 25 per cent advance payment to the traders and take away the goods. The accused, however, never paid the remaining amount, officials said.

A case was registered at the Moti Nagar Police Station against the accused following a complaint by one Parag Pahwa who alleged that on January 12, 2018, the firm Sri Balaji Overseas had ordered 500 pieces of LED television and the same was delivered, police said.

A partial payment was made by the company and post-dated cheques (PDCs) of Rs 34.50 lakh were issued, a senior police officer said, adding that there was no balance in the account of the accused at the time of issuing the cheques. During the investigation, it was found that the accused had also cheated other traders with the same modus operandi, the officer said.

Sri Balaji Overseas was being operated by the accused from Ashok Vihar and orders were placed to businessmen for purchasing various goods, police said. "The accused used to purchase goods of any type from the traders and pay 25 per cent of the total amount as advance payment. Then, they used to give the remaining 75 per cent amount by post-dated cheques of one to three months," Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

When the date of the cheques came closer, the accused used to buy time and request the victims not to deposit the cheques in the banks. The accused assured them to provide other cheques, police said.

The accused did not deal with any particular kind of goods. Instead, they purchased all kinds of goods subject to the availability of a dealer. They bought spices, paper, LED TVs, computer parts, PVC fitting articles among others. After collecting the goods from various dealers, the accused disappeared, a police official said.

During the probe, it was revealed that Kumar was arrested by Noida Police and he was lodged in Kasna Jail. He was later arrested by the Delhi Police from the jail and taken on two days police custody, Mishra added.