Man held for duping 200 people of Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday said that it has arrested a man for allegedly cheating around 200 persons, along with an accomplice, of Rs 1 crore after luring them into investing in different schemes in order to earn a high profit.



The accused, Parveen Kumar Singh, along with a lady friend was allegedly running a society called "Jai Maa Laxmi Co-Operative Thrift & Credit Society Ltd," and ran a shop in Fajalpur, where they reportedly cheated over 200 people on the pretext of investing in loan scheme, lucky draw scheme, among others.



During the probe, it was revealed that the society was neither registered with RBI as an NBFC nor was the duo registered with RBI.

