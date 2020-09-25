Man held for domestic abuse found dead in police lockup

Ghaziabad: A 45-year old man was found dead inside the lockup at Vijay Nagar police station of Ghaziabad on Wednesday evening. Senior Police officials have said that he hanged himself through the lockup gate with the help of his shirt. The deceased was identified as Shamsher, a resident of Sector 9 in Kaila Bhatta was brought to the police station on Wednesday afternoon after his wife registered a domestic abuse complaint. "A couple of hours later, when the constable on duty went to check the lockup, he found Shamsher lying unconscious and hanging from the gate through his shirt," said Abhishek Verma, Superintendent of Police (city), Ghaziabad. The officer further said that police rushed him to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Following the incident, SSP Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Naithaini ordered a probe into the matter. Station house officer of Vijay Nagar police station Devendra Bisht and three other constables have been suspended.