Man held for 'collecting' objectionable photos of women, minors and blackmailing

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested one man who, on the pretext of giving women the lead role in a web series, blackmailed and harassed women, including at least one minor after collecting their nude photographs. As per investigators, they have recovered over 100 photographs of 50 to 60 women and girls and they are being investigated.

Police said that a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint with the Sarai Rohilla police station. She alleged that she was contacted by a woman - Rashi Goel - on social networking site Instagram and introduced herself as a model, who is looking for new models for upcoming web series and asked for photographs of the complainant for auditions. Following this false inducement, the complainant sent her revealing photographs to Goel on Instagram. Goel kept on asking for more photographs of the complainant which she denied and blocked Goel on Instagram," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Anto Alphonse.

After this, the complainant was contacted by two different people on Instagram, who sent her objectionable photos which she had to sent to Rashi Goel and threatened her to do whatever they told her to do otherwise they would release the photographs on social media, he said. The photographs of the complainant were also sent to two of her friends.

During the technical investigation, the police team zeroed-in on one Man Chand, a resident of the Sultanpuri area. He was also found running one of the mobile numbers, which were used by the accused for verification of their fake Instagram profiles.

Police said that the accused used to work in the banking sector and was previously arrested in a criminal case in Hisar, Haryana. Accused created a fake Instagram Profile by the name of RashiGoel and targeted upcoming models by deceiving them on the pretext of giving them the lead role in upcoming web series and collected there nude photographs, which they have send for auditions.

"Accused used to contact victims from different fake profiles and pressurise them to talk to him or otherwise, he will make their photos go viral on social media. He claimed that he never met with any victim. One form for the audition of models was also found in the mobile phone of accused," the official said.

Objectionable photographs of victims and photographs of the accused were also found in the mobile phone of the accused. Accused was also found using twin Instagram accounts in his mobile phone, from which was easily accessing Instagram. Accused also keep on changing the name of his fake Instagram profile, police added.