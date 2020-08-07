Man held for cheating police officials

new delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a person who used to cheat people on the pretext of monetary help. According to police, accused Vishal had cheated many persons including police personnel by approaching them on the pretext of getting a complaint lodged for his stolen belongings.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said that after lodging the complaint, he used to ask for monetary help with the promise to return the money through online transaction. However, he never did so.

In one case registered with Ashok Vihar police station, Vishal reached the Ashok Vihar police station and introduced himself as a manager at HSBC Bank Banglore to the duty officer. He stated in his complaint that while travelling from Chandigarh to Delhi he had lost his bag containing Rs 42,000, passport and railway ticket from Nizamuddin Railway Station to Bangalore.

"Accused requested to register his lost report and demanded Rs 2,000 for conveyance and food and promised that he would return the said amount after reaching Bangalore," he said. Duty officer gave Rs 2000 to the accused to help him. Later on, it was revealed that the accused had cheated the police officials of some other police stations also through the same modus operandi.

He was declared proclaimed offender (PO) in one case at Tilak Marg police station by the court of Swati Katiyar (Ld.MM) Patiala House Courts.