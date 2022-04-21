Man held for cheating company of Rs 7 crore

New Delhi: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested one scammer Sandeep Tilwani on April, 16 from Hyderabad as he defrauded a logistic company director to the tune of Rs. 7 crore by fake Telegraphic transfer.



Complainant Upma Sharma, of M/s Cargomasters Logistics Pvt. Ltd. mentioned in her complaint that the accused provided 74 bookings of 640 rice containers to her company for freight services (transportation) to the tune of Rs. 11,20,00,000/-. To gain confidence, Sandeep Tilwani made initial payments through telegraphic transfer. But later on, he did not make payment. Moreover, the trickster again requested the complainant to release the remaining "Bill of ladings" and to assure her, he sent a copy of the Telegraphic transfer as proof of payment. Believing these TTs to be true, she released the remaining BLs. But neither the due payment nor the payment against these BLs was, given by the accused to the complainant. Later on, it came to know that the said TTs were never represented in the concerned bank in Thailand and caused wrongful loss to the complainant to the tune of Rs 7 crore.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma informed that during the interrogation the accused disclosed that he changed three addresses in the last one year. His original passport was seized in Bangkok in 2019 and thereafter he illegally came to India. It has also been revealed that the accused has applied for a new passport with the name of Samar Kumar. He changed his name and date of birth on Identity cards to get issued a new passport.

Police also confirmed that further investigation is going on.