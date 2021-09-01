Man held for blackmailing girls on Insta

New Delhi: A 23-year-old man has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Lucknow for allegedly creating a fake profile on Instagram in the name of an NRI woman and luring minor girls to send their obscene photos and videos to him.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the accused has been identified as one Abdul Samad, who worked as an AC mechanic. Police said that Samad used to pose himself as an NRI from Canada and put up photos of a fair girl that he downloaded from the internet to ensure that his identity was not revealed. "We have recovered his smartphone containing the details of many girls and their obscene videos and pictures. He learnt about social sites from YouTube and also learnt about some other applications like "Text Now", wherein he used to send messages and made video calls to girls through international numbers…," the DCP said. His arrest was made on the basis of a complaint police received on July 27 from a 15-year-old girl who alleged that she came in touch with a girl through Instagram and subsequently started talking to her.