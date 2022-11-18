Man held for assaulting security personnel inside shopping mall

gr noida: A man has been arrested by police for allegedly assaulting an on-duty private security personnel inside a shopping mall in Greater Noida West under the Bisrakh police station jurisdiction of Greater Noida, police officials said on Thursday. The whole incident was captured on a camera and a video is viral on social media.



According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday night inside the Gaur City Mall situated at Chaar Murti round about. Police said that the arrested accused had been identified as Madhur Bhatia, a local resident.

A senior police officer said that an argument broke out after the security guard had allegedly asked Bhatia to consider leaving the mall soon as it was time for them to close it. However, the argument escalated and Bhatia attacked the security guard and punched him multiple times in his face and head, the police official said.

Police said that the security guard, who was carrying a firearm on duty, suffered injuries in the attack and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A short, purported video of the episode also surfaced on social media, showing the security personnel bleeding from the head as others present nearby intervened to stop the fight.

Bhatia was on Thursday produced in a local court, who has sent him to 14-day custody, the police added.