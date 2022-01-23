Man hangs self after knifing wife in west Delhi's Khyala

New Delhi (PTI): A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after attacking his wife with a surgical blade at her mother's house in west Delhi's Khyala area, police on Sunday said.



The injured woman who sustained severe injuries in neck and face was operated and is still admitted in Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital, they said.

Constable Sudhir from Raghubir Nagar police chowki donated blood for her when her mother expressed the need for it, they said.

Ramkumar, the woman's husband, fled the house after attacking his wife, assuming she was dead, but was later found hanging at a house in UP's Ghaziabad.

The couple had got married recently and the accused was allegedly addicted to drugs, police said.

The incident took place on Thursday at the maternal house of the victim where she had been living after having left her husband's house in Raghubir Nagar area.

According to the police, on Thursday a call was received at Khyala Police Station from a hospital in Paschim Vihar informing them that a woman had been admitted with injuries allegedly inflicted by her husband.

Investigation revealed that the woman and her husband used to fight often and as a result she had returned to her mother's house on January 15, police said.

"On January 19, the husband came and requested his wife to accompany him to their matrimonial house in Naseeb Vihar near Loni in Gaziabad, but she refused.

He stayed in the house till evening of January 20 and kept requesting his wife in the presence of her mother, a senior police officer said.

"At about 7.30 pm, when her mother went to the market leaving the couple alone in house, the man attacked his wife with a surgical blade and caused multiple severe injuries around the neck and over both cheeks, he said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Ram Kumar and raids were made at multiple locations in Trans Yamuna area, but Ramkumar could not be found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Urvija Goel said.

With the help of technical surveillance and testimony of the woman, police found that Ramkumar had fled to the house of his brother-in-law, Babulal, in Ambedkar Colony in Loni area, she said.

A police team took Babulal to the vacant house to raid it, and found it latched from inside. When Babulal peeked inside from a window, he found Ramkumar hanging from the ceiling, Goel said.

Legal proceedings under relevant sections of the CrPC with respect to the death of the accused are being done by the local police of Ghaziabad, she said.