Man hangs himself after killing his wife in Noida

noida: A man allegedly strangulated his wife and then hanged himself from a ceiling fan at their rented house in Wajidpur village near Sector 135 of Noida on late Wednesday night. Police have suspected domestic dispute to be reason behind the incident.



According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sanjay, a native of Lakhimpur Khiri district and his wife Nisha alias Naina. Sanjay was found hanging by the ceiling fan while Nisha's body was found lying on floor of the room with strangulation marks around her neck.

"A police control room call was received and the caller informed police about the incident. A police team rushed to the spot and took the bodies into custody which were later sent for post-mortem," said Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida.

"Preliminary investigations showed that the deceased couple had a son who was married but they had differences with each other. We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot and we suspect that the incident was fallout of family dispute," the officer added.