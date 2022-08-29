Man gets employee killed for pushing for marriage; 5 held

New Delhi: A man, with four others, has been arrested for allegedly killing his 23-year-old employee for pushing for marriage, police said on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Anuj, 34, Jai Prakash, 28, Pankaj, 22, Shyam Sunder, 25, and Sumit, 26, they said. A sixth accused, Sharif, has been absconding, police said.

Anuj, the key accused, hatched a conspiracy along with his four others accomplices to kill the woman with whom he reportedly had an extramarital affair, police said.

He hired a contract killer and fixed the deal at Rs 2 lakh, and paid half of the sum in advance.

The victim was his employee and was not aware that the accused was already married, they said.

According to police, they received a call on Saturday around 7 pm telling them that a woman was lying in a pool of blood at an office in Timber market, Kewal Park, of Azadpur.

When police reached the spot they found the woman with her throat slit and blood all around her. She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her brought

dead.

A senior police officer said that the office was being run in the name of Singh & Brothers Financial Service' allegedly in a tie-up with Bajaj Finance.

The victim was employed as a tele-caller in this office.

A case of murder was registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.