Man found hanging in rented accommodation in South Delhi

New Delhi: A 30-year-old man ended his life by allegedly hanging himself on Saturday inside his rented accommodation in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said.



The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Singh, a native of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, they said.

Singh hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his rented room inside a Church Compound. He was alone at the time of the incident, a senior police officer said.

"His wife Samoni Singh came from market, saw her husband hanging from the fan and raised an alarm.

Singh was taken to a hospital. No foul play is suspected so far and inquest proceeding

under section 174 of CrPC has been initiated," Deputy

Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.