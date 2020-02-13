Man flashes at woman in Delhi Metro, case registered
New Delhi: A woman took to Twitter to share an incident, where a man allegedly flashed his penis at her on the Delhi metro, in what appeared to be a relatively empty coach. Police have registered a case in this regard.
In a series of tweets, the woman tweeted," This man(right, grey jacket+backpack) flashed his penis at me inside #Delhi Metro around 6 pm while I was returning from work today. Feel shaken, numb & angry. Didn't even remember I had taken this pic till I spoke to a friend hours later. @OfficialDMRC, @DelhiPolice, @DCWDelhi".
"I was sitting on the 2-seater at the end of 7th coach returning to Gurgaon on yellowline, & this man was standing facing me for quite sometime. I don't know when he turned to bring his right profile to face me. I just saw his penis outside of his pant directed at me," reads another tweet of the woman.
The woman in her another tweet said, "I can recall the numbness and dread I felt all over my body when I saw it and looked away. He was carrying that bag infront of his penis to hide it from the front. He stayed at that position for maybe a minute while my eyes were glued to the floor."
"And then he moved towards the door. I don't recall taking this pic and I can't recall the station we were around. The picture details say it was taken at 6:11 pm and the location marked is Sultanpur water treatment plant," reads another tweet. The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation responded to her tweet. "Hi Rashmi, the matter is being looked into. However, in such cases passengers are requested to report the matter immediately to us at 155370 (DMRC helpline) and 155655 (CISF Helpline) or contact the nearest Metro official so that immediate action can be taken," tweeted DMRC.
