Man escapes abduction bid in Sangam Vihar
New Delhi: An 18-year-old man escaped an abduction attempt unhurt during which the suspects also fired shots at him in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday night at J-Block, Sangam Vihar, near Kali Mandir, the said.
The accused, Amarpal and Nobita, along with their friends accosted Satyam Kumar Jha while he was talking to his friend Sohail, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.
The accused who were on two motorcycles and a scooty started taking Jha towards a bike forcibly. When Jha resisted, they beat him up, the DCP said.
Later, people gathered at the spot and intervened. Amarpal fired two shots at Jha from a pistol, but he escaped unhurt, Jaiker said.
Police reached the spot after getting information about the firing incident around 8.20 pm, police said.
All the accused fled the spot after people started gathering there, they said, adding two empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene.
A case under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) and 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered, the DCP said.
Efforts are being made to nab the absconding accused, police added.
