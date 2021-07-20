Man drowns while filming a waterlogged underpass

new delhi: A 27-year-old man drowned while allegedly clicking selfies and filming a waterlogged railway underpass in southeast Delhi's Pul Prahladpur area on Monday.

According to police, Pulprahlad Pur police station 1:37 pm regarding the drowning of a person below a railway underpass at Pulprahlad Pur. "Fire brigade and divers were called to rescue him but it was too late and the corpse of the person was fetched from the water," the official said.

The deceased was identified as Ravi Chautala who lived in the Pulprahalad Pur area with his family. The body was sent for autopsy to AIIMS and intimation to relatives was being sent. "On enquiry, locals reveal that he went deep into the water to take selfie or videography. Inquest proceedings are being conducted," officials said.

As per the official, while ascertaining the whereabouts of the deceased, his uncle gave his father's mobile number. Later it was revealed that the deceased was working in an export house at Okhla and presently residing with a family of three brothers and three sisters. He was married and had a 10-month-old baby girl.

Last year in July, the body of a 56-year-old man was found under the Minto Bridge in central Delhi after a spell of rain. A senior official said that water was logged in the Minto Bridge because of overnight rains. He tried to manoeuvre his vehicle through water logged underpass, but, couldn't succeed.