Man dies hours after first dose of vaccine

Noida: A 49-year-old man died on Tuesday afternoon here, hours after he was administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Covishield. While the family have claimed that he was all right before the vaccination, CMO of GB Nagar has ordered a post mortem of deceased. As per a senior health officer, a resident of Nithari area in Sector 37 came for vaccination at around 10:45 am in District Hospital. "The person was comorbid with Angina and blood pressure issues. He was vaccinated and sent back after observation duration. At the departure, he was doing fine," said CMO.



The officer further said that his family brought him again after some time, when he was declared dead by the treating doctors. "Post mortem has been ordered by a team of expert doctors and the whole process shall be videographed. The cause of death shall be ascertained after post mortem and doctor's report," the CMO said. Further detailing over vaccination, the CMO informed that vaccination is successfully going on in 36 centres in GB Nagar, and over 2,000 people were vaccinated on Tuesday. "In the month of March more than 73,000 persons have been successfully vaccinated. Vaccine is completely safe and we like to condemn any rumour or false information in this regard. Our fight against Covid 19 will continue and we hope to receive full support in this," said CMO.

The CMO late on Tuesday confirmed to Millennium Post that the post mortem report had concluded cardiac arrest as the cause of death. He said the Viscera had been sent to a Lucknow lab for further examination.