Man dies after girder of under-construction bridge collapses on four trucks

New Delhi: A 50-year-old man died after a cement-cum-iron girder installed between two pillars of an under-construction bridge fell on four trucks parked near it. As per official, the incident took place when deceased was sleeping in one of the trucks.



Police said around 9.38 am, a cement cum iron gaatar of under-construction railway bridge (construction stopped since 2014 yet to confirm) was found fallen on four trucks. As per official during probe, one Ram Bahadur (50), who lived in Ashoka Park near Mata Mandir Punjabi Bagh, was crushed to death.

"He originally belonged to Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. He used to work as a night watchman to parked trucks. He was sleeping on truck," official said. Police said disaster management team, CAT ambulance and SHO (Punjabi Bagh) were on the spot. Further investigations is going on.