Man detained on basis of sketch in school assault case

New Delhi: A man has been detained on suspicion for allegedly molesting two girls inside a classroom of an East Delhi Municipal Corporation school, police said on Thursday.



The incident had happened on April 30 after the school assembly.

A man had allegedly entered a classroom of the civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students.

Police had made a sketch of the accused and checked the CCTV footage of nearby areas. They had said that there were no CCTV cameras installed in the school.

Earlier, two men were detained on the basis of the sketch, but they were let go. Now, police have detained another man who bears close resemblance to the man in the sketch.

Police sources said that the man is very likely to be the culprit, all the same, they are still investigating the case.

While getting the sketch made, police was told that the culprit was wearing a 'kada' (bracelet) at the time of the incident. They said that one of the men they caught in the CCTV footage was also wearing a kada.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights has written to the East Delhi Municipal Commission seeking details of the action taken over the alleged sexual assault of two girls inside the classroom of the civic-body run school.

The DCPCR, in its letter to Nidhi Malik, Director (Education), EDMC, said it has taken suo-motu cognizance of media reports on the matter.

The child rights panel said according to news reports, the incident occurred on April 30.

"However, the school authorities did not disclose the incident to the police authorities which is a clear violation of Section 19 of the POCSO Act, 2012.

"Therefore, the nonchalance reflected in the behaviour of the school authorities is a serious transgression of this Act and shows their lackadaisical attitude towards such traumatising incidents," the panel said.

Security remains lax at Delhi school: Days after two girls were sexually assaulted by a stranger in a civic body-run school in east Delhi, security at the school remained lax with no one manning the entrance.

The school has a 10-foot-long entrance, with a wicket gate for entry and exit of students.

The wicket gate was not latched from inside. The school has a boundary wall with fencing on the top.

Police said there was no CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the school and on the premises.