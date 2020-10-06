Man collects bank details from SIM card, steals nearly Rs 4 lakh and buys iPhone

Gurugram: The cyber crime team of Gurugram Police has arrested a person who stole a phone, collected banking details from it and then took out Rs 3.96 lakhs from the bank account of the victim.



The accused has been identified as Yash Sharma from Jaipur and was working as an executive in a private firm in Gurugram. On September 21, Yash allegedly stole the phone from a person named Wasim Sharif from DLF Phase-3 area.



Not satisfied with just stealing the phone, Yash then took out the SIM of Waseem's phone and put it in his own phone and began scanning it. During this time, he realised that Waseem had stored a lot of his financial details on the phone.



Sensing the opportunity to make more money, Yash then quickly clicked on the apps of the bank where Wasim had an account where he put out his financial information, generated the OTP and at the end took out Rs 3.96 lakh from Wasim's bank account. Yash then purchased an i-phone from an e-commerce site from the money he was able to steal.



Belonging from Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan and working in Gurugram's private company as a web designer, it came as a shock to Wasim also. Wasim who had first lodged a complaint of his phone being stolen but later also realised that the thief was able to also take out money from his bank account.



Luckily for Waseem, two weeks after the crime had occurred, the Gurugram Police was able to nab Yash, who according to law enforcement officials admitted to his crime. Yash also purportedly confessed that he was in the process of committing more such crimes to make quick money. The police were able to recover three ATM cards, the victim's phone, some of the stolen money and also Yash's PAN card.



"One of the major reasons why cybercrime is proving to be a major challenge is because their crimes are being committed by smart, educated and qualified professionals. Because they realise that they can make quick and lots of money from these crimes most of the young people are committing these crimes," said a senior official from Cybercrime Police Station.



More than 150 cyber crime cases have been registered here this year.

