Man burnt alive allegedly at farmers' protest site

Gurugram: A 40-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive by four men at the farmers' protest site in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Thursday.



The deceased has been identified as Mukesh, resident of Kaasar village in Jhajjar and was involved in the profession of driving. According to law enforcement officials, Mukesh had come to the farmers' protest site at Tikri border on Wednesday evening.

The law enforcement officials have booked four people involved in the macabre murder of Mukesh. Among the four, two were identified as Krishnan and Sandeep. Both accused belong from Jind district as per law enforcement officials.

Reportedly it was over here where he met certain people who first made him forcibly consume alcohol and

reportedly then burnt him alive. As there have been no arrests that have been made in the case as of now the law enforcement officials are trying to ascertain the causes of why the miscreants committed such a heinous act.

"We have registered a case after a formal complaint was lodged by the deceased's brother. Right now, it is unclear what was the real cause of committing this incident.

Reportedly Mukesh's family alleged that murderers used diesel to burn him alive," said Pawan Kumar, DSP (Bahadurgarh).

The allegations that are now being levelled that Mukesh was killed as his murderers wanted to project his death as a suicide and wanted to raise the

plight of farmers who are now protesting at the site for close to 200 days.

"I will urge people to not believe in rumours. We are investigating the case and we will soon get hold of people who are involved in the incident," said Pawan Kumar.

Meanwhile, residents of Kaasar village where Mukesh belonged have expressed their shock over the entire incident.

"I had accompanied Mukesh's brother to Bahadurgarh and remained with him during Mukesh's treatment at the government hospital. What has happened to him is shocking. What I have come to

know is that Mukesh did not know the people who did such a heinous act to him," said Toni Kumar, village head of Kaasar village.

Mukesh was survived by his wife and his 9-year-old daughter.