Man booked for harrassing customs broker by posing as an ED official

New Delhi: A customs broker has now claimed that a man posed as an Enforcement Directorate official and threatened to arrest him in a fake case, following which the police have registered an FIR in this regard. Police said the complainant in the case had filed a complaint with the ED and it was later transferred to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police for further investigation. The complainant told officials that on August 10 he received an email stating that he should be present before ED on August 12.



Soon after the email, he received a phone call. "The caller introduced himself as one Rajeev Singh from ED. He told me that probe was going on in my case," the complainant said.

"I made a phone call to Singh seeking details of my case," he added. Later, he received a phone call from a landline number and the caller, identifying himself as Singh, told him that he should not leave the city and he might be arrested. "I have not done anything wrong and there was no case against me with ED," he wrote in his complaint.

He further informed ED that he received several phone calls. The caller told him that the history of his company will be scanned. The complainant searched these phone numbers through a caller ID application. "The caller ID showed that these numbers were of different police stations," the complainant added.

During on these calls, Singh told him that he can help him "settle" his case, adding that a lawyer would call him. The complainant said he received a call in which the caller introduced himself as a lawyer and asked him to meet at his chamber. "I met that person but did not look like a lawyer," he added. After seeing the situation, the complainant approached the authorities.