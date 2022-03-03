Man behind robbery of mobile phone store arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Special Staff of Northeast district police here has arrested one Sajid, who they say is the mastermind of an interstate burglary syndicate, involved in stealing a bunch of mobile phones from a showroom here.



"In pursuance of strategy chalked out to curb street crime under the operation Ankush, specific tasks were assigned to special staff to keep a tab on the snatching or robbery incident of mobile phones, the persons arrested in these cases are being interrogated at length and the information disclosed by them regarding receiver of the stolen or robbed items is verified thoroughly to reach the notable receivers supporting such gangs of snatchers/robbers/burglars in the commission of the crime," DCP, Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

With the arresting, police recovered 102 high-end smartphones, and a total of 163 (including 102 above mentioned) mobile phones worth approximately Rs 30 lakh within a week.

With help of local human intelligence and technical sources, the investigating team developed information about criminals engaged in such activities. Finally, on Tuesday evening, a person was seen coming from Loni Gole Chakker side with a Grey color bag in his hand.

On the instance of the informer, he was stopped and checked. On cursory search, 14 brand new high end smartphones (sealed) were recovered. On examination, regarding the ownership of the mobile phones, he could not reply satisfactorily.

On further questioning, he confessed that he along with his associates namely, Farookh and Jeeshan, burgled the mobile phones after cutting the gate of a shop with the help of a gas cutter in the area of Shahdara. A case u/s 41.1(d) and 102 Cr. PC was initiated against him.