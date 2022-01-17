Man behind mass cheating at Delhi courts exam arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had nabbed the person behind organised cheating at the Group C category recruitment examination for Delhi Courts last year. Officials identified him as Sumit, a 24-year-old from Haryana, who himself appeared as one of the proxies in the test.



He had appeared in the exam in place of candidate Sonu for Group C category recruitment in Delhi Courts- which was held in February last year. The exam was held in two shifts across various examination centres in the Capital city but the gang used Bluetooth earpieces and hearing aids to communicate with each other at different centres and crack the exam using unfair means. Apart from Sumit, other main culprits identified so far as Manjeet, Gurmel and Sandeep Kohli, also residents of Haryana.

Based on the secret information, received at SOS-II/Crime Branch that unfair means were being used during the exam. A raid was conducted at the exam centre at Mount Abu School, Sec. 18 Rohini Delhi. As many as 11 candidates were found using Bluetooth devices and a Hearing Aid during checking.

Then a case, under sections 419/420/120B/419/468/471 IPC was registered at the Crime Branch police station. So far, 17 people have been arrested in this case. The 18th to be held is Sumit, Additional Commissioner of Police Shibesh Singh said on Sunday.

"The entire gang was involved in using unfair means during the Written Examination for Group C category recruitment in Delhi Courts... They had taken money ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, from the candidates," the senior cop confirmed.

While accused Gurmel was caught at the spot, Sumit had managed to slip away and hide till now. Further investigation into the case is underway.